How Thyane Dantas went through screening and skipped the vaccine queue; Safadão had facilitated immunization – Metro

The Fortaleza City Hall Inquiry that investigated irregularities in the vaccination of singer Wesley Safadão; his wife, the influencer Thyane Dantas; and producer Sabrina Tavares Brandão, identified that the facilitation for the immunization of the singer and the producer out of the place initially planned, and the influencer, which was not even scheduled, took place in the screening at the vaccination post, at the North Shopping Jockey.

None of the three had the appointment checked and all were conducted by two employees outsourced directly to the vaccine space, where the application of Single dose from Janssen. The facilitation took place, according to evidence from the Inquiry, to which the Northeast Diary had access, by request of a municipal server in the health area.

As already disclosed, the investigation carried out by the municipal administration resulted in the establishment of Administrative Disciplinary Procedure (PAD) in the case of the server, whose initials are JMOS and the outsourced employees JLAF and DFS were returned to the company of origin and no longer have a contract with the City Hall.

Outsourced workers, according to the Inquiry, were responsible for on-site supervision and support for screening at the mall where the vaccination took place.

The server involved was not part of the vaccination team at this post, but would have acted by calling one of the outsourced workers on the day of the couple’s and the producer’s immunization.

Based on depositions, in the security camera footage provided by the mall and in the conversation log in applications, the Receivership documents trace a step by step of the day of the occurrence.

Check records indicated in the Inquiry:

Name: Wesley Oliveira da Silva

Date of birth: 06/09/1988

Registration date: 06/08/2021

Scheduling date: 07/08/2021

Location: Ceará Events Center – Salão Taíba, 12:00

Service date: 07/08/2021, 10:09 am

Vaccine taken: Janssen

Lot: 211A21A

Name: Thyane Dantas Oliveira

Date of birth: 18/02/1991

Registration date: 06/23/2021

Scheduling date: None

Service date: 07/08/2021, 10:10 am

Vaccine taken: Janssen

Lot: 211A21A

On July 8th, as indicated in the investigation by the City Hall, 17 people they were scheduled and were part of the on-site vaccination team. The outsourced DFS was the immunization supervisor. The other, JLAF, was part of the triage team.

Before Wesley and the other people accompanying him arrived at the scene, the team was informed, according to statements, that the supervisor and the triage contractor would be the responsible for receiving people who had the vaccine scheduled, but did not go to that clinic, as happened with Wesley. It was indicated, according to the testimonies, that this procedure would be accepted even if the appointment went elsewhere, however, these cases would be separated in the triage.

Vaccination process has 3 steps:

Screening: step in which, among others, it must be checked if the person is registered, is on the list, documents such as RG and CPF must be checked, if they are part of the target audience in question, and delivery of proof of residence.

step in which, among others, it must be checked if the person is registered, is on the list, documents such as RG and CPF must be checked, if they are part of the target audience in question, and delivery of proof of residence. Record: after screening, the public is referred so that the information can be entered into the digital system, the vaccination card is prepared and forwarded to the vaccine queue.

after screening, the public is referred so that the information can be entered into the digital system, the vaccination card is prepared and forwarded to the vaccine queue. Vaccination: the information on the card must be checked with the person to be vaccinated, with emphasis on those related to health issues.

According to the Inquiry, even without the initial screening, Wesley, Thyane and Sabrina were taken to the second stage. In this process, both the vaccine registrar and the applicator, in a statement to the Inquiry, explained the procedure carried out, and informed that as they had gone through the screening, they did not suspect irregularities.

The people interviewed also mention that, as they are public figures, there was a certain fascination with their presence. In addition, at least two testimonies reiterate that, in the case of Thyane, she confirmed that she was 31 years old, even though her true age was 30 years old.

This Wednesday (15) the Diário do Nordeste tried to contact the three professionals appointed in the inquiry as being responsible for facilitating access to vaccination. The two outsourced parties declined to comment on the matter. The server did not answer the calls. Wesley Safadão’s office informed that the singer will not comment on the case.

What did the investigated say to the Inquiry?

DFS, supervisor of the vaccination center at the time of Wesley and Thyane’s vaccination, was heard at least twice by the inquiry. On the 9th of July and the 11th of August. At the time of the occurrence, he was helping with triage.

In testimony, he informed that the necessary documentation for the presentation of the person involved had been checked and that Thyane’s documentation had not been checked. He saw the appointment receipt on Wesley’s cell phone, but, according to him, “due to the high demand at the location, it was not possible to verify the appointment location in Vacine Já.”

At that first moment, DFS informed that the presence of Safadão was not foreseen in the equipment and did not immediately associate that it was a public figure.

He supports the argument that the place was packed. However, this assertion is contested by the inquiry based on other testimonies and images of the place. DFS said it still has no knowledge about the vaccination of the producer, Sabrina.

As early as August 11th, he reaffirmed that the flow was intense at Wesley’s arrival and reiterated that he let him in because he was scheduled. But, according to the supervisor, he informed that the companion should wait for him outside the vaccination center, but she would have accompanied Wesley. He added that at no time was a check on Thyane’s schedule performed.

While he said he didn’t at first acknowledge that he was a public figure, DFS, like the other outsourcer, reported taking pictures with Wesley on the way out.

The other outsourced outsourced party, JLA, was heard on July 26th and August 11th. He reported that the influx of users was low at the site at the time of Wesley’s vaccination.

In the investigation, the deponent was faced with camera images of security. JLA, according to records of documents, leads Sabrina to the vaccination, but in testimony he says he does not remember the reason for having invited Sabrina to the vaccination sector. He also said he didn’t remember because she didn’t go through screening and went straight to registration.

The outsourced JLA was the one who said he received a call from the JMOS server, asking people to be vaccinated without going through screening.

In testimony on August 13, the server JMOS, who works in the immunization sector of the Regional Health Coordinator III, said that on July 8 she received a call from a user who wanted information on what procedure should be done if she lost the day of vaccination and that the same person called again after asking where he could find the outsourced JLA

The server, according to the documents, also informed that she called him saying that “a person would look for him” and that he said he could forward it to the mall. She claimed not to have friendship relationship with him and that this would have been the first time he called JLA

polls continue

The City Hall Inquiry determined the administrative responsibilities, but both the couple and the singer’s producer, Sabrina Tavares, are also investigated by the Civil Police of Ceará after the opening of an inquiry at the Anti-Corruption Police (Decor), and Thyane and Wesley are the target of investigations by the Ceará Public Ministry (MPCE).

The result of the investigation indicates that public agents may be criminally liable for privileged passive corruption, according to the Penal Code, characterized when the public official performs an official act with a breach of functional duty, in response to the request or influence of a third party.

The facts found and the evidence collected at the administrative level by the City Hall must be communicated to both the Civil Police and the MPCE.