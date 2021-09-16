How to choose a personal trainer

There are many advantages to exercising with the guidance of a personal trainer. Generally, this brings better results in training because the professional prepares a personalized physical activity routine for the student’s goal and makes adjustments according to their difficulties or evolution — which can take more than a month to happen to those who do not have individual monitoring .

In addition, the personal guarantees the use of adequate loads in the exercises and that the execution of the movements is always correct. There’s also the motivational factor, which avoids absences at the gym: you don’t stop going out to work out for any silly reason, because you know there’s someone waiting for you to train (and charging for it).

But how to choose a good personal trainer? Below, we show what is important to watch out for.

1 – Check if he has a degree in physical education

The first step is to check if the personal trainer is registered with the Cref (Regional Physical Education Council). This is extremely important, after all, the registration ensures that the professional has a degree in physical education and is qualified to work in the area.

2 – Check his methods and specializations

Try to know the personal working method, if he is up to date and uses the most modern and efficient training techniques.

“Students should look for a professional who understands people as they are today, and who is renewed every time, takes courses and specializations”, says Cristiano Parente, professional physical education specialist in exercise physiology, nutrition and sports supplementation and in coaching by Wexford University in California, which has been named “the best personal trainer in the world” in Life Fitness USA – Personal Trainers to Watch.

Check what specializations the trainer has and whether one of them meets your goals and needs. For example, if you want to improve your mobility, then it would be very interesting to have courses in this area in his curriculum.

If you have any health problems, ask if the professional is used to working with this audience.

“But, although there are professionals who specialize in caring for special populations (pregnant women, diabetics, hypertensive, obese, etc.), in general, any good personal should have extensive knowledge about exercise prescription for these people,” says Ricardo Dantas de Lucas, professor of exercise physiology at UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina).

3 – It is important that he always has open ears

A great professional is one who listens to the students so that he can adjust the training according to the condition of each one. After all, it is necessary to take into account different individuals, such as age, physical characteristics, life, work and leisure routines and, as mentioned, objectives with exercise. “The best training is the one that our customers are able to perform continuously and, above all, with pleasure”, says Eduardo Netto, technical director of bodytech, in Sao Paulo.

Another extremely important point is that the professional be patient and know how to measure the student’s expectations, explaining that some results take time and depend on regular physical activity. “This way, it is possible to guarantee the success of the training”, completes Netto.

4 – It must transmit knowledge

The personal trainer must not only listen to the students, but also explain why they are prescribing that particular exercise. This way, you can understand the effort you are making and thus feel comfortable doing the movement. When we better understand the importance of each stage of training, the tendency is to focus more on them.

5 – Chat with students from the staff

The famous “word of mouth” usually works and can help you get good references from a coach. But stay tuned. Many students become friends with the personal and can indicate the professional by affinity, but the personal relationship is not the main factor to be analyzed.

Find out about training methods and results, punctuality, attention that the trainer usually gives the student during the class, ability to charge the student and change strategies when the results are not as expected, etc.

6 – Take a test class and talk to the coach

It’s a way to get a basic idea of ​​the physical education professional’s work dynamics and if it fits what you’re looking for.

Ask him about factors that are important to his choice. For example:

Training methodology;

Objectives and results that are possible to achieve;

Weekly training needs with the staff (and if you can train alone in a few days);

Values ​​(know that many professionals give discounts on the package of several classes per week, or month);

How the class replacement policy works, as well as delays, vacations and cancellations.

7 – Don’t just look at the appearance

“Many people hire professionals who are ‘fitness influencers’ or who have a defined body. But this profile does not guarantee that the person has adequate training or even the ability to guide training”, warns Adriano Loureiro, associate professor of the physical education course at UECE (State University of Ceará) and president of the Physical Education and Health Committee of the CREF5 (Regional Physical Education Council – 5th Region).

Remember that exercise, when poorly performed or prescribed, can be harmful to health. Therefore, having the guidance of a qualified professional is much more important than hiring someone with thousands of followers who is not specialized.

Personal online

With the pandemic, this modality gained considerable prominence: the professional follows the class at a distance, via a video call, while the student does the training at home or at the building’s gym, for example.

The precautions for choosing an online personal trainer are the same. But, as “home workouts” tend to be done in a place with little (or no) equipment available, it’s a good idea to hire a professional who is used to working with exercises that use only body weight.

To make sure the personal is registered, ask him to show the professional identity card issued by Cref in a virtual meeting “live”.

And it is worth remembering that the professional must be committed to the classes, but to achieve the goal, whether in online training or in the gym, the results depend on the work and effort of both sides. It’s no use hiring a great personal trainer if you don’t dedicate yourself to training and food.