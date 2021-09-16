how to download vaccination card

The imminent requirement of proof of vaccination against covid-19 to attend certain places (such as movie theaters and gyms) in several cities across the country, ended up exposing the constant failures of the Connect SUS, a platform of the Ministry of Health that, among other services, registers the immunization of all Brazilians. Instability, error messages and missing doses are among the main complaints.

On social networks, many people have reported difficulties in issuing and making the download the National Vaccination Certificate — our digital card, which works as a “vaccination passport” after we receive both doses or a single dose, depending on the immunizing agent — through the website or app.

ConectaSUS is showing my vaccine there from covid 19… But only the first dose.

Since I already took the second one for almost 1 month.

Afraid this stuff won’t update and I’ll be blocked from entering KKKKK posts — felipe soares (@fleripe) September 12, 2021

My vaccine does not appear registered in ConectSus and it has been more than a month since I took the first dose — naosei (@poulaineil) September 15, 2021

One of the most frequent problems is that of vaccines that are not in the system. There are several cases of people who have already received the immunizing agent for months, but the information still does not appear there; and even from those who have already taken the two doses, but only the second is registered, with the first missing.

meanwhile, it’s been a month since I took the D1 and it’s not on the Conectasus — Oscar winner Emmy Stone (@uaairafa) September 11, 2021

I took pfizer and Conectasus put it that I took coronavac — #freebritney (@lelet_onu) September 12, 2021

There are also reports of divergence of name/manufacturer and batch of immunizing agent received. In addition, people who were part of the groups of volunteers to test the vaccines said they had no registered dose.

I volunteered for the Oxford vaccine, and so far I haven’t managed to get the vaccination registered in ConectSus. Besides me, there must be a lot of people in this situation. I’ve already tried Anvisa, City Hall and nothing.

Now all that’s left is not being able to access a public place. — Francisco Aragão (@FranciscoAragao) September 13, 2021

Whose fault is it?

According to the Ministry of Health, these types of failures are the responsibility of states and cities, which did not correctly send vaccination information to the federal government.

“Connect SUS is supplied by health establishments in states and municipalities, responsible for recording vaccination data on the federal basis, the National Health Data Network (RNDS). Within 72 hours, after sending the records to the RNDS , the information is made available on the platform,” declared the Ministry, in a note to Tilt.

In addition to information divergences, the system has constantly displayed error messages — possibly due to the high number of simultaneous accesses in recent days. The government says it is necessary to insist to achieve.

The Ministry of Health guarantees that there is no technical or fraud problem with the platform. “The application Connect SUS Citizen works normally on platforms Android, iOS and on the web.”

In the city of Rio de Janeiro, the mandatory document began yesterday (15), in certain establishments for collective use, such as cinemas, gyms and tourist spots. Even with proof, the use of mask, access control and measures to avoid crowding are still valid.

What to do?

The physical vaccination card is also valid as proof. But if you lost it or it is damaged, the Ministry of Health advises everyone to check their information on the Connect SUS platform and report problems, even if in your city it is not yet mandatory to carry the voucher.

“Citizens who do not have their registration available in the application within 10 days after the date of their vaccination must look for the place of immunization or municipal health department, in their region, to request registration and send their data to the RNDS”, explains.

In the menu “Talk to Connect SUS”, it is possible to contact the ombudsman of the Unified Health System and report problems.