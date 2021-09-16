How to lose weight faster? Know 5 foods you need to replace







lose weight faster Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

Weight loss faster is the pursuit of most overweight people. However, it is necessary to remember that haste can be the enemy of perfection. A simple reflection is enough to understand that losing weight, in a sustainable and healthy way, is not an overnight process. After all, hardly anyone gets fat in a few weeks, right?

To gain overweight it takes time and accumulation of factors such as poor diet and sedentary lifestyle. And to lose those extra pounds, it’s the same reasoning, but in reverse. Therefore, the tip is to invest in physical activities and good nutrition regularly.

To have healthy nutrition, which collaborates to lose weight faster, it is not necessary to bet on fancy, aggressive and miraculous diets. On the contrary, the idea is to consume simple, natural foods that, in addition to contributing to weight loss, will improve health and quality of life as a whole.

According to nutritionist Edvânia Soares, a few simple changes in the diet can already indicate the correct path to a healthier life. Something that can increase your chances of losing weight faster. Check out:

Olive oil in place of soy oil

According to the nutritionist, preferring olive oil is a good option between food exchanges, as it has monounsaturated fats, which prevent the formation of fatty plaques in the arterial tissue, in addition to being a powerful antioxidant. Soy oil, on the other hand, goes through several processes until it is industrialized, which makes it poorer in nutrients and richer in saturated fat.

Brown rice instead of white rice

According to Edvânia, when refining rice, most of the fibers are eliminated. In addition to magnesium, a mineral that fights stress and improves calcium absorption. White rice also has a high glycemic index compared to brown rice. This speeds up the absorption of carbohydrates, which, in excess, end up being stored in the body as fat. Brown rice, however, allows the release of energy to be slower and more gradual, which avoids the storage of nutrients and helps you lose weight faster.

Natural spices instead of industrialized ones

In addition to being healthier, it can be tastier too. For the specialist, industrialized seasonings contain excess sodium in their composition. Not to mention preservatives and flavor enhancers. Together, these ingredients cause fluid retention, increased blood pressure and digestion problems. On the other hand, natural ingredients, such as garlic, onion, parsley and oregano, have a herbal function with anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antioxidant action. Therefore, they help to lose weight faster than industrialized products.

Natural juice instead of industrialized ones

Another replacement that will generate more health and flavor. Boxed or powdered juices are terrible options, as they are often loaded with dyes, preservatives and sugar. Everything we need to avoid in order to lose weight faster. The natural ones, according to Edvânia, are rich in fiber, improve satiety and intestinal transit. In addition to having essential vitamins for health care.

Vegetable milk instead of cow’s milk

Betting on almond milk, for example, can be a great alternative for those who cannot give up drinking. According to the nutritionist, cow’s milk has allergenic proteins and fats that can unbalance cholesterol levels when consumed in excess. Vegetables, on the other hand, are rich in fiber, minerals and have a low sugar content. Qualities that help you lose weight faster.