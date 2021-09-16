Husband has to authorize? Find out how IUD placement by SUS in MS works · Jornal Midiamax

The right of a married woman to implant the IUD (intrauterine device) in her own body has been the subject of debate in recent weeks in Brazil. The subject came up after some private plans, and even health centers, required the written consent of their husbands so that women could adhere to the contraceptive method. O Mediamax Newspaper heard authorities and the health secretariats of Campo Grande and Mato Grosso do Sul about the matter.

In some states, health plan clients have sought protection agencies to report the practice. The State Procon of MS was against the practice, without detailing whether there were complaints from users of health plans in the State about such a requirement. “Men and women are equal in rights and obligations, under the terms of the Federal Constitution, and men do not have the right to interfere in women’s freedom regarding the choice of becoming pregnant or not”, informed the agency in an opinion.

The abusive measure also moved the legislature and a bill was filed with Alems (Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso do Sul) to prohibit this requirement in the state. The authorship is by deputy Evander Vendramini (PP), who considered the demand abusive.

“Women must be recognized with the right to freedom of choice and social responsibility over the decision pertaining to the exercise of motherhood — with the right to information and the right to access public services to exercise such reproductive rights and responsibilities,” he said. .

Planning in the public network

The municipality of Campo Grande, through Sesau (Municipal Health Department), clarified the process of implementing the IUD in women in the Capital and informed that for anyone looking for a more durable contraceptive method, as is the case with the IUD , it is necessary to participate in a lecture that deals with family planning.

For the implantation of the IUD, as it is a reversible method, there is no need for the consent of the spouse, unlike the tubal ligation and vasectomy, which, in both cases, if the couple has a formalized union, it is necessary that the other is aware and agrees with the decision. During the process, the couple is submitted, in addition to the lecture, to the guidance of a psychologist and a multidisciplinary team so that the procedure can be scheduled later.

The SES (Secretary of State for Health) reported that the first step to insert the IUD is to look for a health facility. After an evaluation performed by the nurse and/or physician, the woman will be referred to a referral unit that performs the IUD insertion procedure. For the insertion of this method it is not necessary the authorization of the husband or partner. The authorization is valid only for tubal ligation or tubal ligation surgery, as regulated by Federal Law No. 9,263/96.

understand the controversy

The Procon-SP asked for explanations, on August 8, to 11 health plans after a complaint that the agreements would be demanding authorization from the husband for the implementation of the contraceptive method IUD (intrauterine device) in married women. The companies Amil, Bradesco Saúde, Central Nacional Unimed, Notre Dame, Omint, Porto Seguro Saúde, Qsaúde, Sompo Saúde, Sul América, Unimed Seguros and Vision Med (Golden Cross) were questioned. Filling out a consent form would be necessary for the agreements to cover the procedure.

“Some insurers are requiring husband consent to reimburse IUD insertion in married women. The practice is abusive, illegal, unreasonable and affronts the condition and dignity of women. We are notifying these companies to find out which ones make this absurd imposition”, explains Fernando Capez, executive director of Procon-SP.

According to Capez, Procon-SP will fine and severely punish companies that are using this resource to refuse to cover the procedures. “It is not possible to admit that, in order not to pay and reimburse the insurance, some companies use this type of justification. Bad pretext. The consumer who went through this situation should report it to Procon-SP”, she warned.

*With information from Agência Brasil.