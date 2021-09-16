Hypera pays R$500m to close arbitration on the sale of disposable business; shares fall 5%

Hypera (HYPE3) informed on Wednesday (16) that the arbitration process that ran with the International Chamber of Commerce (CCI) regarding the divestment of the disposable diapers business, in 2017, was closed. of the agreement does not alter the financial projections for the year 2021 or the planned investments.

The closure took place after an agreement signed with Falcon Distribuidora, Storage and Transport and Ontex Group NV, which provides for the payment by Hypera of R$ 500 million to Falcon due to certain aspects related to the operation, explained the company.

At 10:43 am (Eastern time), HYPE3 assets fell 5.23%, to R$ 32.46, amid the news, considered negative by analysts.

The sale of Hypermarcas’ diaper business to the Belgian group was agreed at the end of 2016 and concluded the following year. The deal, at the time, was closed for around R$ 1 billion. Most brands were aimed at the C class and had a lower cost.

The divestment, at the time, was part of a process of selling categories – including several cosmetics and food brands – so that the company became essentially a drug brand.

Credit Suisse highlights that only R$ 100 million were provisioned, which should have an impact on the company’s next balance sheets.

The remaining portion (approximately R$400 million) should be accounted for in the result for the third quarter of 2021, with a slightly smaller impact on the final result due to the applicable tax benefit. Itaú BBA expects the total cash disbursement of R$500 million to take place in the fourth quarter. According to Hypera, the news should not affect its projection for 2021.

BBA analysts pointed out that the news is negative. “We believe that this result was not predicted by the consensus, given the small provisions currently recorded in Hypera’s balance sheet. Although the payment of the agreement (R$ 500 million) represents 2.3% of the company’s market value, we believe that the performance of shares in the session may exceed this level due to the greater perception of risk among investors”, they point out.

Bradesco BBI points out, in turn, that the news is slightly negative, highlighting precisely that, although it was unexpected, the payment represents only 2.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

“We believe the reason for the disagreement was that the economics of the operation were weaker than expected due to factors that were difficult for the buyer to predict. We note that there is no other arbitration dispute related to the other divestments made during this 2015-17 restructuring cycle (ie, cosmetic sales to Coty and health to Reckitt Benckiser, both ended in 2016), according to the company.” points out BBI, which has a neutral recommendation for HYPE3, with a target price of R$40, or a potential increase of 17% compared to the previous day’s closing.

