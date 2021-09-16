‘I am a strong candidate’ · TV News

Nego do Borel stated that he will not have a relationship with the participants of A Fazenda 2021. The funkeiro is confident in his performance on the rural reality show and believes that any love affair could harm him. “I think, in humility, I’m a strong candidate for them [concorrentes]”, he said in the early hours of this Thursday (16).

In a conversation with Tiago Piquilo, Duda Reis’ ex commented on his friendship with Dayane Mello and suggested that the relationship with the model could cause problems.

“I have to be careful, I can’t make mistakes, I’d rather make mistakes with me, than make mistakes in a thing that is not for me to make mistakes, involving people. We sleep together and everything, maximum respect, she’s a good person, but I I want her to be a friend, a colleague, not that I wanted anything before, but we were just kidding, it’s going to a strange side,” he pointed out.

In another excerpt of the conversation, Nego do Borel reinforced the possibility of harming himself in the game due to a relationship, despite apparently not having aroused the interest of any person.

“I better stay focused on my stop, pay attention, concentrate. An example: if I get involved with someone here, I lose my focus, there may be some disagreement, something someone doesn’t like, it affects the people they admire us and are following us,” he continued.

The funkeiro also said to Tiago that it is necessary to be aware of the behavior of the other confined and highlighted that groups will start to form in the house:

I think, in humility, that I’m a strong candidate for them, they see me as a force, and if you’re on my side, you’re with me, it spills over you. We are a brother, we stay together, we unwind, in people’s minds we are following a line that, in a little while, there will be a bunch of guys, there will be another one.

