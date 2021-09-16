‘I have the feeling that this project is in retaliation for the Secretariat’s work,’ says Mario Frias about the Law Paulo Gustavo

Special Secretary of Culture spoke about the proposal in an interview with the program ‘Os Pingos Nos Is’; text vote was postponed in the Senate

ASCOM/MCTI Mario Frias criticized bill Paulo Gustavo



The Special Secretary of Culture, Mario Cold, said he believed that the bill 73/2021, known as Law Paulo Gustavo, is in retaliation for the work of the folder. “TI have the slight feeling that this bill is in retaliation for our work in Special Secretariat of Culture“, said the actor in an interview with the program “The Drops On The Is“, gives Young pan, this Tuesday, 14. The proposal calls for the federal government to transfer more than R$3.8 billion to states and municipalities to support the cultural sector, harmed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The bill’s vote was scheduled for this Tuesday, 14, but was postponed by the Senate once again.

Frias said that he was heavily criticized, but that he will continue to take a stand against the proposal, which he classified as “opportunistic”. “QI want to make it very clear that I have nothing against the actor, but the point is that, in my opinion, it is an opportunistic law”, he said. “FORto raise these 4.3 billion and give it to governors so that they can manage and decide the path of this resource seems to me extremely opportunistic and irresponsible”, he added. The secretary said that he spoke with President Jair Bolsonaro and with some senators and argued that the country’s current situation does not allow “this type of investment to be made lightly”.

Watch the full interview on the program “Os Pingos Nos Is” this Tuesday, 14: