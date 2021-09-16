‘I like to surf surprising everyone’

Last Tuesday, Gabriel Medina won the WSL Finals and won his third world surfing title in his career. The big moment of the decision, against Filipe Toledo, was when the champion amended a back flip and guaranteed the championship with a grade of 9.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN.com.br, Gabriel spoke about the moment and revealed that the maneuver was a request of Yasmin Brunet, his wife.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“I knew I could finish there in the second heat, I didn’t want to finish in the third. I always respected Filipe a lot, especially in this type of wave, so I didn’t want to give chance to bad luck. I tried to push my best.” said the three-time world champion.

“I ended up going for the backflip, which was actually a maneuver that Yasmin had been asking me for a while ago. She wanted the 10 and the backflip, so when I started paddling the wave, I was already thinking “I think it is the one I’m going to try. “And also in training, the times I tried, I was coming back from the first one, so that gave me even more confidence to get to that moment I needed to be there and execute the maneuver”.

Despite not getting the 10 that Yasmin asked for, Medina not only won the third world championship but was also highly praised, either by fans on social networks or by big names in surfing, such as Kelly Slater. According to the Brazilian, it is “surprising people that you win the World Cup”.

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“It was a perfect maneuver, I’m happy to have done it in a final. Because it’s the best way to win a championship. It’s surfing your best, doing tricks that no one expects and surprising the guys and it’s the way I do the most. I like surfing,” he concluded.