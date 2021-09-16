‘I was honored’ · TV News

This Wednesday (15), some participants from A Fazenda 13 got together to play for real or a challenge. During the game, Nego do Borel revealed that he would stay with Valentina Francavilla and left the player embarrassed: “I was honored now”, reacted the stage assistant.

“It’s true that you would get involved with someone from here [da casa]?” asked Gui Araujo. “It’s true. Who is to say? Straight chat, I would get involved with you,” replied the funkeiro, looking at the Italian woman. “It’s a lie!”, she replied.

Despite the joking tone, Nego said he was being honest about his interest in Mouse’s assistant. “It’s true that I would get involved with you,” he continued. “Look, I’m honored now. Who would have thought?” Valentina reacted. “You’re a hell of a woman. It’s age differences, you’re a woman like all of them,” said MC Gui.

After the end of the game, however, the singer stated that he had lied about his interest in the confinement partner, and MC Gui disapproved of the attitude of Duda Reis’ ex. “I didn’t feel true. She cared about his words, and then he goes and says he was joking. I even reinforced for her, I said: ‘You’re like all the women here,'” complained the pawn in conversation with other colleagues.

