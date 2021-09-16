Ibaneis maintains vaccination of adolescents aged 14 to 17 in the DF

Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) said that the Federal District maintains the vaccination of adolescents aged 14 to 17 against Covid-19. Although the Ministry of Health recommended the suspension of the immunization of young people under 18 years old, the head of the local Executive decided to continue vaccinating this group.

In the early afternoon of this Thursday (9/16), the governor announced that the immunization of 13-year-olds would start this Friday (9/17). Shortly thereafter, Ibaneis told the column that the start of vaccination for these teenagers is suspended until a meeting that will take place tomorrow.

On Twitter, the governor published a statement: “Today, earlier, I announced that the vaccination would reach the 13-year-old public, starting this Friday (17). But, as a precaution, I decided to follow the Ministry of Health’s recommendation and suspended the vaccination”.

In a technical note sent to the health secretariats, the Ministry of Health informs that it “revised” the recommendation and justifies that most adolescents without comorbidities affected by Covid-19 show a “benign” evolution, presenting themselves as asymptomatic.

The note was published in the Ministry of Health system at 9:30 pm on Wednesday (15/9), that is, less than 24 hours after the official start of the campaign for this audience. In the DF, vaccination of teenagers began weeks ago.