Icardi is criticized after Brugge and PSG draw in Champions: ‘Killed all the plays’

It wasn’t the perfect Champions League debut so dreamed of by Paris Saint-Germain fans, but we finally saw Neymar, Messi and Mbappé together on the pitch for the first time. However, the 1-1 draw with Club Brugge, from Belgium, brought many criticisms to some parts of the French team.

On social networks, in addition to the heavy criticism of coach Mauricio Pochettino, a player from the Parisian team was massacred by fans. Striker Icardi came on for Mbappé at 5 minutes into the second half and didn’t have a good performance. The Argentine’s name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter in Brazil.

Check out some reactions:

Icardi is a player where for God’s sake? — Gabriel Reinaldo (@G_RE10)

