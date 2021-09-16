Icardi is criticized after Brugge and PSG draw in Champions: ‘Killed all the plays’

It wasn’t the perfect Champions League debut so dreamed of by Paris Saint-Germain fans, but we finally saw Neymar, Messi and Mbappé together on the pitch for the first time. However, the 1-1 draw with Club Brugge, from Belgium, brought many criticisms to some parts of the French team.
On social networks, in addition to the heavy criticism of coach Mauricio Pochettino, a player from the Parisian team was massacred by fans. Striker Icardi came on for Mbappé at 5 minutes into the second half and didn’t have a good performance. The Argentine’s name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter in Brazil.
Check out some reactions:
Icardi is a player where for God’s sake?
— Gabriel Reinaldo (@G_RE10)
September 15, 2021
Whoever put the icardi on psg deserves a statue, horrible
— M10 (@mtcarinha99)
September 15, 2021
about the PSG game: GET OUT OF MY PSG ICARDI VC EH HORRIBLE
— mateusfporto (@mateusfporto03)
September 15, 2021
Icardi is horrible, killed all PSG plays
— another Jr Dev in the world (@leo_janssen)
September 15, 2021
icardi doing a slaughter on the field, killed all the plays
— marcola pirate of carille (@marcuszsfc)
September 15, 2021