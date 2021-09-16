‘If I don’t come back, no one is going to cry’, says Neto about surgery | Fabia Oliveira

grandsonreproduction

Posted 15/09/2021 15:46 | Updated 15/09/2021 15:59

The presenter Neto will undergo a gallbladder surgery and announced that he will be absent from the command of the program, ‘Os Donos da Bola’, this Wednesday (15th). The also former player even revealed who will replace him until his recovery, Fernando Fernandes, and joked that, in case the surgery doesn’t work out, spectators can celebrate. “I don’t do the program tomorrow, it’s Fernandinho Fernandes who does it, he’s a monster, and I don’t do Friday because I’m going to have surgery. I’m going to take out my gallbladder. I can’t take it anymore, I’ve had a bad gallbladder for three years. they took it from my family and, unfortunately, I’ve had it for three years now. I’m going to stay in the hospital today and I’ll make it very clear so that no one is pissed off about me not being in the program,” he began.

Neto also said that the forecast for high will be on Saturday and in a good mood he commented. “If everything goes well. If it doesn’t, you take the coffin, party, drink a drink, hire the women, go inside, because everything’s signed already. If I don’t come back, no one will cry. they don’t like me, they let loose. It’s all right, brother. God willing, I’ll take the gallbladder out, because I can’t stand the pain and I’ll bring it here”, he added.