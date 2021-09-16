In addition to Willian, Corinthians wins the returns of Renato and Fagner

After taking a break on Tuesday, the Corinthians squad returned to work and began their preparations to face América-MG, on Sunday, at the Neo Química Arena. In addition to attacking midfielder Willian, who ended the quarantine period, coach Sylvinho also counted on the return of Renato Augusto and Fagner to work with the ball.

Owner of Timão’s shirt 8, Renato Augusto embezzled the team last weekend, in the match against Atlético-GO. The player remained in São Paulo to treat muscle pain and, even yesterday, on the day off, the midfielder went to work at CT Joaquim Grava to be available to the coaching staff for the duel against América-MG.

Already Fagner, holder against Atlético-GO, suffered a contracture in the neck, had to be replaced at halftime, but is recovered from the pain and was released by the medical department. According to Corinthians, the squad did a job in a reduced field of pressure losers and also a confrontation between the athletes.

The activity also featured the attacking midfielder Willian, who was banned from taking the field in Goiânia by determination of Anvisa. The player served quarantine in the last three days, after being sought out by Anvisa on his 11th day after arriving in Brazil. In a statement, the Health Surveillance Agency informed that the athlete was notified about the obligation of social isolation on the date of his arrival in the country (1/9).

The casualties were on account of defensive midfielder Roni, diagnosed with a sprained right knee, Ruan Oliveira, Luan and Adson – all under the care of the medical department. Corinthians returns to training tomorrow morning. On Sunday (19), Timão measures forces with Coelho, at Neo Química Arena, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.