In David Luiz fashion, Flamengo fans return to Maracanã under the eyes of Rio City Hall inspectors | Flamengo

With permission to receive 25 thousand people, Maracanã returned this Wednesday night from Flamengo and Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil. After 4-0 in the first leg, excited about the latest signings and the stage of Renato Gaúcho’s team, the red-blacks even dressed as David Luiz in a still shy return to the former Biggest in the World.

Tickets cost in the range of R$100 to R$900, but to enter the stadium it was still necessary to carry out Covid-19 tests – only negative ones are allowed access – and to present a vaccination card. Depending on age, one dose, two doses or a single dose were worth accessing the Maracanã facilities.

There was crowding in the north sector of the stadium. In the image below you can see a large number of fans concentrated in the same area of ​​the stands. Maracanã leaders decided to reinforce the public inspectors at the site. In all, Flamengo hired around 300 to watch over the public, with recommendations for wearing a mask and distancing themselves.

Honored in the wigs sold by street vendors, David Luiz, by the way, went to see the new house and entered the lawn alongside leaders of Flamengo. He was missed by the fans and greeted some in the chairs.

Throughout the stadium, there were also inspectors from the Sanitary Surveillance and the Municipal Health Department of the City Hall of Rio. The stadium screen also provided instructions to fans who returned to Maracanã after more than a year. The event is considered essential to host the semifinal of the Libertadores against Barcelona de Guayaquil.

There is great concern from the rubro-negros themselves who spread campaigns on social networks about the importance of wearing the mask and keeping distance in the stadium. In most of the photos you can see most of the people who entered the stadium wearing masks. Those who did not have the accessory were instructed to put on the mask.