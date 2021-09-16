In debate, former presidents Sarney, FHC and Temer preach dialogue and peace | Policy

The former presidents of the Republic José Sarney (1985-1990), Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2002) and Michel Temer (2016-2018) defended this Tuesday (15th) dialogue for the pacification of the country and pointed out the search for understanding as solution to the stability of the political environment.

Sarney, FHC and Temer participated in the debate “Institutional Crisis and Democracy”, which is part of the event “A new direction for Brazil”, promoted by the MDB, PSDB, DEM and Citizenship parties.

During the meeting, coordinated by former minister Moreira Franco, former president José Sarney stated that in the current Brazilian reality, two aspects are a consensus: the desire for pacification and the desire to solve problems according to Brazilian tradition – which, according to Sarney, it almost always provides for a peaceful path.

According to the former president, the exercise of political activity was judicialized and Justice politicized, which, according to him, distorted political activity and transformed Justice into a political third way. Sarney also defended parliamentarism as the political system to be adopted in Brazil.

Fernando Henrique Cardoso stated that party differences cannot impede democratic dialogue. The former president emphasized that, despite differences in ideas, all political agents are within the system enshrined in the 1988 Constitution.

For FHC, political stability is not guaranteed at all times and it is necessary to reaffirm the belief in the democratic system. According to him, Brazilians like to vote and this, he said, helps to reduce the risk to democracy.

FHC sees in the fact that former presidents debate the institutional environment a path for political leaders to preserve and strengthen democracy.

Former president Michel Temer defended dialogue between institutions and powers. In the former president’s view, there is a “criminalization of dialogue”, which, according to him, hinders the solutions to the country’s problems.

Temer also stated that the Constitution was built on an “idea of ​​peace”, but that institutions and corporations have recently moved out of their respective “constitutional frameworks”.