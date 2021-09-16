In Império, Maurílio lowers the level and attacks Cristina: ‘Are there going to be a bag run?’





In Império, Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) will prove once again that he has no class by ‘releasing the poison’ to Cristina (Leandra Leal), after the return of Commander José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) to the life of the jewelry store. The villain will collect the money invested in the jewelry store – which was stolen from the Medeiros family – and Cris will say he will honor the commitment, but will receive a nice cut from the blackmailer.

The bad character will arrive at the Empire without a word of mouth and will collect the debt from Cristina’s brothers, who will listen well and will not remain silent.

“All of us here have an excellent memory. We’ll fulfill the contract and pay you what we owe you, you can be sure of that. But we may also find out that the money you used here at Império was not yours”, he will say Eliane’s daughter.

Silviano’s son (Othon Bastos) will play dumb, but the company’s heiress will continue: “For now, it’s just a suspicion. I still don’t have proof that the money you injected here at Império was from Império itself, money that was stolen from our father”.

“Hold on, girl, you’re making serious and frivolous accusations, you can get very bad because of that. You’re not talking about anything. Because in concrete here only the debt that Império owes me,” countered Maurílio.

“You said you’re going to pay, right. But then I ask, how? Are you going to do like Jesus, the miracle of multiplication? Or are you going to run a bag on the edge of Copacabana?”, the villain will fire without pity or pity.