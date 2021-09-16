Inclusion of data on covid in SUS needs to improve, Fiocruz warns

A technical note from Fiocruz, released on Wednesday (15), warns that it is necessary to improve the inclusion of data on vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil, in the Information System for the Epidemiological Surveillance of Influenza, the Sivep Flu, of the Ministry of Health.

According to the document, the data must be included correctly and completely, which is essential for monitoring the pandemic in Brazil. The study highlights that there are failures in filling in these data by the Health teams, both from the public and from the private sector.

At the time of hospitalization of a patient with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, the units must inform if he was vaccinated, the date of the first and second doses and the number of batches. According to the Foundation’s Technical Note, there is a large number of records of patients who completed the immunization, but the data were not properly filled out.

Diego Xavier, a specialist in Public Health at Fiocruz – and one of those responsible for the study – says that the use of incomplete data can compromise studies and analyzes on the vaccine against covid-19.

The researcher also points out as probable causes for these difficulties in recording the burden of health professionals due to the pandemic, lack of training and the absence of proof of user vaccination at the time of hospitalization.

Diego Xavier highlights that investment in infrastructure and training is essential to improve the quality of this information. For him, Brazil has not invested in an information system for public health.

In states such as Amapá and Mato Grosso do Sul, for example, Sivep – Flu records that more than 90% of hospitalized patients were vaccinated. However, only 6% of records in Amapá and 21% in Mato Grosso do Sul bring the date of the first dose.

Also according to the Fiocruz study, similar situations are repeated in the data releases of the vast majority of states.