Institution says it is possible to pay court orders and expand Bolsa Família in 2022 without changing rules | Policy

The Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), a body linked to the Federal Senate, estimated that there is room in the Budget to pay the precatórios (judicial sentences) and expand, even if more modestly, the Bolsa Família in 2022 without the need to change the rules in force. The calculations are in the Fiscal Monitoring Report for September, released this Wednesday (15).

The court orders are debts of the Union with individuals, legal entities, states and municipalities recognized in final court decisions. The Ministry of Economy was informed by the Judiciary that court orders will add up to BRL 90 billion in 2022, compared to the BRL 55 billion budgeted this year.

Because of this strong growth, the government proposes to parcel out a part of the amount it should pay in 2022 as a way to make room in the spending ceiling (rule that limits most expenses to the previous year’s inflation) to, among others, allocate resources to the new social program.

Specialists warn of the risks of paying in installments, the government debts that the court ordered to pay

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes stated that he sees difficulties in creating a “feasible” social program without the changes in the precatory rules and, because of that, he made this Wednesday (15) a “desperate request for help” to the presidents of the National Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux.

Guedes has said that, without changes in the precatory rules, the Budget would be too low and could “stop Brasília” so as not to breach the spending ceiling and the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

Another proposal, which has been formulated by the National Council of Justice (CNJ), could reduce, from the current R$89 billion to around R$39.9 billion, the total amount of court-ordered payments that the federal government will have to pay in the next year .

The idea is to establish an annual payment limit, corrected for inflation, to make the federal government’s budget predictable.

The government is seeking to arrange a meeting with the presidents of the other powers of the Republic to discuss changes in the rules of precatório, after President Jair Bolsonaro released a letter rejecting criticism of the Supreme Court.

The calculations of the Independent Fiscal Institution consider that, in order not to breach the spending ceiling and pay all the precatório, without changes in its rules, it would be necessary to carry out a more modest increase in the benefits of Bolsa Família.

The government’s proposal is that the average Bolsa Família benefit will rise from the current R$189 to around R$300 in 2022, and that the number of families benefited from 14.6 million to 17 million. This proposal would imply, according to the Ministry of Economy, in additional expenses of R$ 26 billion to R$ 28 billion.

According to the IFI, it would be possible to expand the Bolsa Família benefit from the current R$189 to around R$250, and increase the number of families benefited from 14.6 million to around 16 million people for about BRL 14 billion more.

“In the end, the value is what it is possible to give, due to the fiscal restriction,” said Felipe Salto, executive director of the IFI.

The IFI calculation already considers that inflation will be higher this year (projection of 8.2% for the INPC), compared to the previously projected, which will lead to a greater increase in the minimum wage in 2022. This will consume part of the space for new expenses.

Thus, the so-called discretionary spending (free government expenditure) would amount to R$ 104 billion in 2022, including tax amendments (individual and bench), the lowest amount ever registered and “very close” to what the IFI considers as ” minimum threshold for expenditure on the functioning of the public administration”.

The Independent Fiscal Institution also informed that there would be no space for the so-called “rapporteur amendments” in 2022, which total R$ 18.5 billion this year. Rapporteur’s amendments are considered less transparent than individual amendments since the allocation of resources is defined in informal agreements between allied parliamentarians and the federal government.