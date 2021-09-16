Internet message helps mother find daughter kidnapped 14 years ago

Have you ever imagined having a kidnapped child and, after many years, being able to find him because of a simple message sent over the internet?

This is the case of Angélica Vences-Salgado, who reported in 2007 the disappearance of her daughter, Jacqueline Hernández, who was only 06 years old at the time.

The main suspicion, according to UOL, is that the girl’s father, identified as Pablo Henry Hernández, is the one who armed the entire kidnapping to separate mother and daughter.

A total of 14 years passed, until recently Angelica went to the police to tell them that a young woman had sent a message on social media informing her that it was her daughter.

The young woman, who lived in Florida (USA) as a child and was taken to Mexico, made a single request: to meet her mother on the border of the two countries.

And so it happened. On the 10th, the local authorities set up a mega-task force and managed to confirm that Jacqueline really was Angelica’s missing daughter.

The two could then, and finally, meet again to kill the longing.

“This is an excellent example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work cooperatively and maintain open lines of communication,” said Charles Broadway, the chief of police who acted in the action.