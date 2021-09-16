Inventor creates mini hydroelectric power plant and brings light to thousands of people in his village in Malawi

“To invent something you just need a good imagination and a lot of junk“, once said Thomas Edison (1847-1931), one of the greatest inventors of his time.

PUBLICITY KEEP READING BELOW

Well, inventor Colrard Nkosi had all the garbage he needed – and the desire to bring electricity to his small village in Malawi, a small East African nation.

The young man not only achieved his goal (and benefited thousands of students), but he also won an award given by the Queen of England! 🤩

Using a recycled corn husker engine, Colrerd created an electric turbine that now lights dozens of homes for him and his neighbors for free in the city of Mzimba.

PUBLICITY KEEP READING BELOW

Like Thomas Edison, the electrician did many experiments before reaching the final result. At first, he placed a kind of bicycle in the river near the village and thought about how the current could move the pedals to generate power.

Finally, he came up with the idea of ​​using an old refrigerator compressor to convert enough energy for 6 homes. His neighbors asked for more, so Colrerd continued to think of something that could serve the entire community.

According to the self-taught inventor, his latest turbine has the potential to produce enough energy to supply electricity to 1,000 homes and says that another turbine can be installed and expand the network.

PUBLICITY KEEP READING BELOW

The main benefit of hydroelectric energy is its low impact on the environment. On top of that, the boy’s invention will reduce deforestation in the community, since residents will not need to cut down trees to obtain charcoal.

In a country where only 11% of the population has access to electricity, having a reliable, renewable source of energy has changed the game – especially in schools.

“In the past, we had to study by candlelight and whenever there was no money to buy candles, we couldn’t study,” student Gift Mfune told the AFP agency. “Now that we have access to electricity, many more of us will be able to study and pass exams.”

PUBLICITY KEEP READING BELOW

The driving force created by Colrard (dubbed the Kasangazi Hydroelectric Power Plant) does not generate profit. In fact, the only charge for their service is a maintenance fee of R$6 per month (950 Malawian Kwacha, the currency of Malawi).

About 2,000 people benefited directly from the sustainable electricity generated by the inventor. For his invention, he won the “Point Of Light” award, given by Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, for her dedication to innovation.

In addition to literally bringing light to his neighbors, Colrard’s dream is to bring “enlightenment” to them too – through education.

Currently, the young man gives practical classes in the basics of carpentry and engineering to children from nearby villages, and hopes to expand his skills through further studies in the field of Electricity.

“I would like to find a sponsor to help me fulfill my plan to go back to school to deepen my knowledge and pass on what I have learned to others,” added the boy.

Find out more by watching the video below:

See too:

Source: GNN

Photos: Personal archive / Colrard Nkosi

Want to see your agenda on Reasons? Click here and be a contributor to the biggest good news site in Brazil.