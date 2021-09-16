iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB is the most expensive cell phone in Brazil, for R$ 15,999 | Technology

O iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1 terabyte (TB) storage, one of Apple’s launches last Tuesday (14), is the most expensive cell phone in Brazil today.

With suggested price of BRL 15,999, it is also the first phone to reach this value in the country – the amount is equivalent to 14.5 minimum wages. The latest most expensive devices cost R$ 13,999.

This entire space for storing photos, videos and applications is unprecedented among iPhones, which until then came with a maximum of 512 GB. On Apple cell phones, there is no option to expand storage with memory cards.

Until now, the most expensive cell phone stand was divided between luxury smartphones from two competitors:

On one hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, a device with a folding screen and 256 GB of storage, which arrived in the country in October 2020 with a suggested price of R$ 13,999;

On the other, the iPhone 12 Pro Max 512 GB, which cost the same R$ 13,999 in its launch in Brazil, in November 2020.

If the price of the more advanced iPhone 13 is higher, the “basic” versions offer more storage for lesser amounts than last year, in comparison with launch values.

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 arrived in the country in 2020 in their entry-level versions, with 64 GB of storage, for BRL 6,999 and BRL 7,999, respectively – a year after launch, they are up to BRL 1,500 cheaper .

On new iPhones, the entry option comes with 128GB of storage (double the predecessor) and sells for R$400 less. See the comparison:

iPhone launch prices in Brazil iPhone 12 mini iPhone 13 mini iPhone 12 iPhone 13 64GB BRL 6,999 – BRL 7,999 – 128GB BRL 7,499 BRL 6,599 ↓ BRL 8,499 BRL 7,599 ↓ 256 GB BRL 8,499 BRL 7,599 ↓ BRL 9,499 BRL 8,599 ↓ 512 GB – BRL 9,599 – BRL 10,599

Although Apple has disclosed prices, the iPhone 13 line still does not have a date to start sales in Brazil.

No charger and headset

Since 2020, iPhones don’t come with the wall charger and headset – the USB cable is the only accessory included.

The charger costs R$199 at the manufacturer’s official store, while wired headphones cost R$219.