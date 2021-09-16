iPhone: Apple Lowers Battery Replacement and Repair Price in Brazil | Cell phone

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 weren’t the only Apple items that got cheaper this week. The company took advantage of the launch of the new cell phone line to readjust the prices charged for technical assistance. In practice, it’s costing less to repair an out-of-warranty iPhone.

Take for example the battery replacement of several models launched from 2017, including the iPhone X and iPhone 12. Before it cost R$ 599 out of warranty and now it costs R$ 559. The difference of R$ 40 is small, but represents a change in the upward trend in all values ​​associated with the apple operation in the country.

Cell phones from previous generations had battery replacement for R$429 before the price drop. Now the service costs R$ 399.

Replacing this component is often a welcome step to give the product a longer life. A new battery often enables the smartphone to perform again, including in terms of processing power. Crash and slow issues are often fixed.

The values ​​mentioned are practiced at the company’s own repair centers. There are currently two, one in São Paulo and the other in Rio de Janeiro. “The values ​​offered by Apple Authorized Service Centers (AASP) may vary”, informs the manufacturer on the official website.

Other damage to the phone also had the price readjusted for less in the official company table. Previously, the repair of the still popular iPhone 7 out of warranty would cost R$ 2,499. This week the figure dropped to R$2,479.

More recent, the iPhone 12 was reduced from R$ 3,989 to 3,949 in this same type of service. The page for now does not mention the costs associated with the iPhone 13 line, which has not officially landed in the country.

The company explains that original parts “are essential in a quality repair”. Industry experts have already told the TechAll, at other times, that the components supplied by the company are unmatched in the market. However, they are expensive.