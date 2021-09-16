Iranian guards physically harass UN inspectors at uranium enrichment plant, says newspaper | World

United Nations (UN) inspectors responsible for monitoring nuclear facilities have been harassed by Iranian guards in recent months, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday (14).

There was inappropriate physical contact by the male security guards and they ordered them to remove part of their clothing, according to diplomats interviewed by the newspaper.

According to one of the diplomats, there were at least four occurrences. Another informant said there were five to seven incidents.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a note that the incidents are unacceptable. “In recent months, there have been incidents linked to the security controls of inspectors in an Iranian establishment,” the IAEA said in a statement this Wednesday (15th), without clarifying the nature of the facts.

“The agency immediately and firmly took this issue to Iran,” continues the IAEA statement, which says it has “clearly and unequivocally explained that this is unacceptable and that it should not happen again.”

“Iran provided explanations, alleging that security procedures were tightened after the events that took place at one of its centers,” says the IAEA.

Uranium enrichment plant

The events took place at the uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, according to the WSJ.

The Natanz complex was affected on April 11 by an explosion, an “act of sabotage” blamed on Israel.

Iran says the country’s largest nuclear power plant was the target of an attack

“Security measures have been reasonably strengthened. IAEA inspectors have gradually adapted to the new standards,” Iranian ambassador to international bodies in Vienna, Kazem Gharib Abadi, told the US press.

Attempt to resurrect nuclear deal

Diplomats participate this week in the quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna. They should address the issue of Iran’s nuclear program on Wednesday.

The Islamic republic demands the lifting of US sanctions. In recent months, the country abandoned the obligations assumed in the international agreement signed in 2015.

Negotiations between the United States and the other powers involved (Iran, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China and Russia) to save this agreement, undermined by former US President Donald Trump, are currently at a standstill.