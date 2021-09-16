Is eggnog really good for gaining muscle and improving immunity? – 09/15/2021

Who has never heard that eggnog is great for muscle gain, as well as being a true “natural remedy” to fight colds and flu? In fact, the ingredients in the traditional recipe—consisting of egg yolk, milk and sugar—can contribute to immunity and hypertrophy, but eggnog alone is no miracle.

In other words, to achieve these goals, it is necessary to have a diverse and balanced menu and not just based on a single food.

Both egg yolk and milk contain protein, monounsaturated fats, vitamin A, D and zinc, as well as other vitamins and minerals. And this combination makes the food provide fast energy, satiety, in addition to nourishing muscles, tissues and contributing to the formation of immunoglobulins, which act against bacteria and viruses.

The frequency of consumption will depend on the objective of each one, since it is necessary to keep in mind that it is a food rich in calories. For example, if a person wants to increase muscle mass, they can take it right after training. Now, if the goal is not to gain muscle, she can consume it during the day, so the body can better digest the fats present in the yolk and spend the sugar ingested.

Far beyond the egg…

It is important to emphasize that no food stands out from the other. All complement each other in order to obtain efficiency with regard to mass gain and immunity.

Therefore, in addition to the egg, it is also necessary to evaluate the amount of calories and protein. For those who are aiming for hypertrophy, for example, the indication is the inclusion of protein daily in all meals.

It doesn’t matter if it’s the protein coming from whey, chicken or egg, it’s just that it was calculated by a nutritionist and distributed on the menu throughout the day. Apart from all the precautions with food, to gain mass it is also necessary to practice physical activity regularly with training suitable for this purpose.

In the case of immunity, it is also interesting to combine eggnog with other foods that are sources of vitamin C, such as lemon, orange, and others with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, such as garlic and ginger, respectively.

To ensure a strong immune system it is necessary to have a healthy and balanced diet, with the consumption of vegetables, vegetables and fruits to ensure the supply of various nutrients for the proper functioning of the body.

Eggnog is good, but not for everyone

For many, eggnog has a childhood taste, but not everyone can consume it. The main contraindication is for those who already have changes in blood glucose levels, such as patients with diabetes 1 and 2.

In addition, people who are in the process of weight loss, lactose intolerant, allergic to eggs, milk protein and patients with hepatic steatosis should also avoid consuming the traditional recipe.

The good news is that it is possible to make eggnog less caloric. To do this, replace whole milk for skimmed milk and sugar for a natural sweetener. It is also interesting to add cinnamon and nutmeg, which are foods with thermogenic and antioxidant action.

In the preparation mode, the ideal is to avoid taking it raw, as there is a risk of salmonella, a medical condition caused by a genus of bacteria that contaminate undercooked foods and are capable of causing several health problems in human beings. One option is to prepare the eggnog with pasteurized egg yolks, thus avoiding this risk.

Sources: Carlos Alberto Werutsky, nutritional doctor and coordinator of the Physical Activity and Exercise Department at Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology); Diogo Toledo, medical coordinator of the Department of Nutritional Therapy at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein (SP) and coordinator of the graduate course in nutrition at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein; Karina Gardini, nutritionist from Universidade Nove de Julho and post-graduate student in sports nutrition from Faculdade Unylya; and Rita de Cássia Almeida Pedrosa, a specialist in clinical and sports nutrition, who works at the Duoclik clinic in Maceió.