Is there coming change? Abel Ferreira surprises at the Soccer Academy; See the likely line-up of Palmeiras

The Palmeiras squad trained at the Soccer Academy this Wednesday (15th). The move is part of the process to face Chapecoense on Saturday in Chapecó. The match is valid for the twenty-first round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship.

Even without being sure that there will be a game, Verdão trained hard under the eyes of Abel Ferreira. The squad was divided into two teams and the focus was on the confrontation between defense and attack.

With Zé Rafael expelled, Patrick de Paula should be the direct substitute. The steering wheel was released by the STJD and will not need to be punished.

Before the tactical move, the technical committee showed videos of past games and pointed out some collective and individual mistakes. Athletes had clear images of flaws in marking and finishing. The attitude was surprising and brought more clarity and transparency.

“We were upset about the last game, we had a good first half, but in a game of this level, we can’t concede a goal right after doing it. We’re working with Abel, looking at videos to fix the bugs. We have a lot of games yet. In 2018, we were similar in distance to the leader and we managed to win. This weekend it’s important for us to play a good game, to get a victory to keep fighting”, said Gustavo Gómez about the defeat by Flamengo.

To face Chape away from home, Verdão must be scheduled with Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Patrick de Paula and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Ron and Wesley.

