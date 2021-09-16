It is #FAKE that Ministry of Health and Anvisa do not recommend vaccinating under 18s against Covid-19 | Coronavirus

Messages circulating on social networks say that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and the Ministry of Health are now not recommending vaccination against Covid-19 for children under 18 years of age. IS FAKE.

The false message says that the Ministry of Health, in line with Anvisa, updated the vaccination plan against Covid, recommending that children under 18 are not vaccinated and, if they have already taken the first dose, that they do not receive the second. The message exposes as “evidence” an old text, totally out of date.

Wanted by G1, the Ministry of Health states that law 14,190/2021 authorizes the inclusion of children and adolescents with permanent disability, with comorbidity or deprived of liberty, in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against Covid-19. And it reinforces that, at the moment, only Pfizer’s immunizing agent is authorized for use in children and adolescents over 12 years old with comorbidities.

“The recommendation is contained in Technical Note No. 36 of the Ministry of Health which, as recorded by Anvisa, considering recent data on effectiveness and safety, Comirnaty vaccine from the manufacturer Pfizer/Wyeth is authorized for use in children and adolescents 12 years of age and older“, says the note.

Technical note 36, which remains valid, states that “the Ministry of Health, also supported by the discussions held in the Technical Advisory Chamber on Immunization and Communicable Diseases, chooses to recommend the expansion of the offer of vaccination against Covid-19 for the population of 12 to 17 years without comorbidities, starting from September 15, 2021 and exclusively with the immunizing agent Comirnaty from the manufacturer Pfizer/Wyeth, in the following order of priority”:

Population 12 to 17 years old with permanent disabilities Population 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities Population 12 to 17 years old pregnant and postpartum women Population aged 12 to 17 years deprived of liberty Population 12 to 17 years old without comorbidities

According to the Ministry of Health, from now on it will be possible to proceed with the next steps of the vaccination campaign. “The Ministry of Health is starting to send vaccines to immunize adolescents, between 12 and 17 years old, with comorbidities.”

Another version of the fake message claims that Anvisa issued on September 10 an update to the Immunization Plan and does not recommend inoculating children under 18 years of age. Wanted by G1, Anvisa states that “there was no change in relation to the approved indications for vaccines against Covid-19 in use in Brazil”.

The note clarifies that “according to the package inserts approved by Anvisa, today the only vaccine authorized for the 12 to 17 age group is the Comirnaty vaccine, by Pfizer”. And he concludes: “Anvisa’s indication is that the indications approved in the package insert are met”.

The infectious diseases specialist Luana Araújo made a post about the subject on her Instagram profile. “They rehashed an excerpt from the outdated national immunization program and put it to you as if it were a current thing. It’s a lie. It’s such a lie that on September 2, the Ministry of Health itself, the National Immunization Program itself, released a regulating note and organizing this vaccination in children under 18, between 12 and 17.”

The vaccine given to children under 18 years of age is safe. Also in March, Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories announced that the immunizing agent was 100% effective in adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years. It was already authorized to be applied to young people aged 16 and over.

