Itaú BBA cuts Ibovespa’s target price at the end of 2021 from 152 thousand to 120 thousand

Strategists of Itaú BBA cut the target price for the Ibovespa (IBOV) at 120,000 points, citing a deterioration in the country’s macroeconomic outlook, as well as increased fiscal risks and a challenging water scenario.

“We revised our Ibovespa target for year-end 2021 from 152,000 to 120,000, given the worst macro scenario, with higher interest rates and inflation“, they say in a report sent to clients this Wednesday.

Despite the review, the prognosis represents an appreciation of about 3% compared to the previous day’s closing, of 116,180.55 points. But it is below the record highs recorded in June –130,776.27 points to close and 131,190.30 points intraday.

Marcelo Sa and Matheus Marques, who signed the document, also adjusted the portfolio of actions in Brazil, reducing exposure from high-growth companies to more defensive names, also looking at US monetary policy.

“We are excluding Bradesco (BBDC4), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Meluze (CASH3)… and including Energisa (ENGI11), eneva (ENEV3) and WEG (WEGE3)”, informs the report.

The “Buy List” of Itaú BBA also includes assai (ASAI3), Inter (BIDI11), BTG Pactual (BPAC11), cosan (CSAN3), D’or Network (RDOR3), Suzano (SUZB3) and Valley (VALLEY3)