It’s coming! Learn all about the Lakers games in NBA preseason

The NBA offseason period is entering its final weeks as the 2021-22 preseason games are almost upon us.

The Lakers will essentially debut an entirely new squad, as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only players who have returned from last year.

As the pre-season games are preparatory, it will be an opportunity for the team to start developing chemistry on the court and be as prepared as possible for opening night in the regular season.

Let’s take a look at all the Lakers games ahead with their schedules and observations.

Nets @ Lakers

The pre-season kicks off with what is expected to be a huge duel this year, the Lakers will host the Nets in a heavyweight match on October 3rd at 4:30 pm at the Staples Center.

Lakers @ Suns

The Lakers return to Phoenix to face the Suns in their second preseason game, which will taste like an early rematch against the team that knocked them out. The ball goes up at 10 pm on the 6th of October.

Lakers @ Warriors

The Lakers depart for San Francisco to face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The last time these two teams played was at play-in, when James shot a three-ball down the street, which would wipe out the Warriors’ chances in the Playoffs days later. The game starts at 11pm on the 8th of October.

Suns @ Lakers

Phoenix travels to Staples Center to face the Lakers on October 10th at 10:30 pm. This game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN American and probably also here in Brazil.

Warriors @ Lakers

The Warriors travel to Southern California to face the Lakers at Staples Center. The game starts at 23:30 on October 12th. The game has great chances to be broadcast in Brazil.

LA Lakers @ Sacramento Kings

The Lakers preseason finale will take place at the Golden 1 Center against the Sacramento Kings on October 14 at 11pm.