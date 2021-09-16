“It’s Just a Desperate Request for Help”

× Photo: Disclosure/STF

The president of the STF, Luiz Fux, joked this Tuesday (15) with the minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, after receiving a request for help in the midst of an impasse involving the payment of court orders.

“Paulo Guedes is such a friend that he puts a child in my lap that is not mine“, stated Fux during the People in Motion event.

Also jokingly, Guedes said:

“My request for help, much more than anything else, to the president of the Supreme Court is just a desperate cry for help, in no way deposit a child or responsibility in your lap. IT’S but when we’re desperate, we run around asking for protection from the presidents of powers, in the full confidence of the love of Brazil of all of them, intellectual and political capacity.”

As we have shown, one of the solutions studied by Fux would be a CNJ resolution that creates a ceiling of court orders, which could release BRL 40 billion, of the BRL 89 billion provided for payment in the 2022 budget. For this, it will also be necessary for Congress to authorize the CNJ to issue such a resolution. Without a legal solution to the impasse involving court orders, the government it will not have the resources to fund the public machine next year and runs the risk of violating the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

