Ivete Sangalo is in tears when she sees the attitude with her son live on TV

Ivete Sangalo he released his voice in the classic Hunter of Me, during the good live music, of Multishow, in this tuesday (14), and could not hold back the emotion. That’s because the famous one was accompanied by her son, Marcelo Sangalo, on drums.

The 11-year-old boy is the result of her relationship with her husband, Daniel Cady, with whom she has two other twin children. The partnership moved the singer, who ended up with a choked voice.

“I love you, what a talent you are, my son”, said the host of the attraction at the end of the presentation, having difficulty speaking because of the emotion.

Ivete Sangalo still joked: “The guy (God) overreacted and sent you. It extrapolated the system”.

On Instagram, the Bahian also praised the special moment she lived with her son, who has become known for his skill with percussion.

“Today I experienced an emotion that not even in the best dreams I could imagine having a child so special and so full of everything that is wonderful. Today he played drums in a song that was very important to us”, she vented.

Ivete completed: “How proud, my son, I have of you, and how much respect Mom has for you. You are giant! Thank you for making me so happy and sharing your amazing talent with me! How lucky for me.”

Sharing the program’s video on the social network, she also touched famous people like Tatá Werneck: “I cried seeing it, Veveta”.

“What a special moment”, said Gisele Bundchen. “Oh my God, what a divine thing, beautiful to live”, Fernanda Gentil melted. “What an unforgettable moment was that”, praised Mari Gonzalez.

We haven’t gotten over this moment yet! Ivete Sangalo is super emotional with her son Marcelo playing drums while she introduces herself. My father’s talent!pic.twitter.com/JYRUDOd1ak — Access Sangalo (@AcessoSangalo) September 15, 2021

Ivete Sangalo: “I love you! Talent is you my son!” #MusicaBoaAoVivo pic.twitter.com/rIRVQuIuFX — Live Shows (@Shows_AoVivo) September 15, 2021