Ivete Sangalo is in tears when she sees the attitude with her son live on TV

Ivete Sangalo
Ivete Sangalo was moved by the special moment she lived with her son (Image: Reproduction / Multishow)

Ivete Sangalo he released his voice in the classic Hunter of Me, during the good live music, of Multishow, in this tuesday (14), and could not hold back the emotion. That’s because the famous one was accompanied by her son, Marcelo Sangalo, on drums.

The 11-year-old boy is the result of her relationship with her husband, Daniel Cady, with whom she has two other twin children. The partnership moved the singer, who ended up with a choked voice.

“I love you, what a talent you are, my son”, said the host of the attraction at the end of the presentation, having difficulty speaking because of the emotion.

Ivete Sangalo still joked: “The guy (God) overreacted and sent you. It extrapolated the system”.

On Instagram, the Bahian also praised the special moment she lived with her son, who has become known for his skill with percussion.

“Today I experienced an emotion that not even in the best dreams I could imagine having a child so special and so full of everything that is wonderful. Today he played drums in a song that was very important to us”, she vented.

Ivete completed: “How proud, my son, I have of you, and how much respect Mom has for you. You are giant! Thank you for making me so happy and sharing your amazing talent with me! How lucky for me.”

Sharing the program’s video on the social network, she also touched famous people like Tatá Werneck: “I cried seeing it, Veveta”.

“What a special moment”, said Gisele Bundchen. “Oh my God, what a divine thing, beautiful to live”, Fernanda Gentil melted. “What an unforgettable moment was that”, praised Mari Gonzalez.

Luiz Fabio Almeida

Luiz Fábio Almeida is a journalist, multimedia producer and passionate about what happens on television. He is an editor and columnist for RD1. It is on social networks at @luizfabio_ca and can also be via email [email protected]