Jamie Foxx returns to talk about his return as Electro

Actor was careful not to confirm anything directly this time!

Spider-Man: No Return Home has been the target of several speculations for some time. Much of the audience expects the character’s third film starring Tom Holland bring great connections with the universes starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The reason for this comes from the confirmation of the return of Alfred Molina to the role of Doctor Octopus, as well as suggestions that Jamie Foxx will come back to live Electro in production. Now, the actor was asked about the matter again, although he was more careful not to confirm anything directly (via ComicBookMovie).

About a year ago, a post on Instagram was considered confirmation not only of the participation of Foxx in the film, as well as that the film will present a kind of spiderverse. This is because, in the image that was deleted shortly after being shared, it is possible to see the silhouette of Electro hovering over three different versions of the Spider man:

In the caption, the actor stated directly that he will be in the film, writing:

“Tell Teioso that we’ll try one more time! Super excited to be a part of the next Spider-Man movie. Can’t wait for you guys to see this new one. And I’m not going to be blue in this movie, but 100% tough.”

After that, when asked about his possible participation in the film, Foxx declined to give an answer, saying he could not comment on the matter. Still, this refusal was seen as another form of confirmation, as he wouldn’t be barred from commenting if he wasn’t involved in the production.

Now, when asked again about the matter, he was even more vague in his answer, saying only:

“These bastards are good.”

Apparently, the former interpreter of Electro was instructed not to say anything after his previous comments. With everything he’s said so far, though, it’s almost certain that the actor will in fact return to the role in the next Best Friends movie from the Neighborhood. MCU.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is scheduled to be released only for December 16th, at the movies.

Be sure to check the list with all the actors confirmed in the film so far: