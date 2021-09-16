Journalist Flávio Anselmo dies in Belo Horizonte

The press in Minas Gerais is in mourning. On Wednesday (15), in Belo Horizonte, at the age of 78, journalist Flávio Anselmo, who worked for the newspaper O Tempo, as a columnist, in addition to Sportv, Record and TV Bandeirantes, died.

Flávio Anselmo had been hospitalized for 20 days at the Vila da Serra hospital with respiratory failure. A lung stopped working. At dawn from Tuesday (14) to Wednesday, he needed to be intubated.

The wake will be in Belo Horizonte, where the body will be cremated. Afterwards, the family will take the ashes to Caratinga, the journalist’s hometown.

Flavio Geraldo Anselmo was born in 1943, in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. He was a journalist, lawyer, sports columnist for over 50 years, writer, lecturer, postgraduate in higher education and with a specialization course in texts for newspapers and magazines, as well as retired from the INSS and the State.

He has eight books written, including novels, short stories and poetry.

Journalists say goodbye to Flávio Anselmo

As soon as the news of Flávio Anselmo’s death spread, journalists from Minas Gerais expressed their condolences, tributes and regrets. The Sports Chroniclers Association of Minas Gerais spoke about it through its president, Luiz Carlos Gomes.

“He was our guru here, we had a relationship for over 40 years and recently we talked a lot on the phone. A great human figure, he was president of the AMCE, he was a natural advisor. I myself would always turn to him when I had any difficulties. He was a great boss, a great sports commentator, a writer, an extraordinary human figure. We are even disturbed to receive such news, all of a sudden, despite knowing that he had been ill for some time. I am deeply sorry, he will leave a legacy as a professional and also as the great human figure that he was.”

See more testimonials:

Dimara Oliveira laments the death of journalist Flávio Anselmo: ‘My friend, my professional father’ pic.twitter.com/z4E5lFxlcm — Time (@time) September 15, 2021

‘Master, teacher!’, says Pequetito about journalist Flávio Anselmo, who died this Wednesday (15th) pic.twitter.com/8ezjdfMgCf — Time (@time) September 15, 2021

