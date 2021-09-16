Kourtney Kardashian did not attend the Met Gala in solidarity with Khloé, reveals newspaper – Monet

+



Socialite Kourtney Kardashian did not attend the Met Gala 2021 in solidarity with Sister Khloé, absent from the event’s guest list. The motivation behind the eldest daughter’s absence from the Kardashian-Jenner clan was revealed by British newspaper The Sun.

A source close to Kourtney reported: “Khloé and Kourtney were never invited to the Met, Gala, but Kourtney was invited this time, only she preferred to stay at home because she didn’t want to leave her sister alone.”

After the event, the international press reported that Khloé was left out of the guest list for not being considered “famous enough” by the organizers of the ball. Responsible for the guest list, editor Anna Wintour would consider her “too much C list” to call her.

Besides Khloé and Kourtney, Kylie Jenner was also not present at the event, but probably because of her second pregnancy. The clan’s matriarch, businesswoman Kris Jenner, attended the party along with model daughter Kendall Jenner and her most famous daughter, Kim Kardashian.

Kim even caused a stir on social media, going with a black look that covered her body from head to toe.

The Sun contact said: “Kim lives for this event and she would never want her Kardashian sisters there because they would steal her attention. Everyone in the family knows it’s Kim’s night, she spends the whole year talking about that day.”

Amidst the commotion of the networks with the various looks of the famous people present at the Met Gala, Khloé made a post on Instagram expressing his sadness: “Good morning. Today we are going to stay hydrated, meditating, ignoring people who bring sadness and expressing our feelings. Now it’s going to be amazing.”