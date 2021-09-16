LATAM Brazil invests in 33 new routes and 7 new domestic destinations





LATAM Airlines Brasil remains confident in the recovery of the domestic air market and in the efficiency acquired in the Chapter 11 process, which is already in its final phase. Therefore, it decided to open operations to seven more new domestic destinations in the first quarter of 2022 and to reinforce its presence in the domestic market. They are: Fernando de Noronha, Presidente Prudente, Bauru, Juiz de Fora, Cascavel, Caxias do Sul and Sinop.

“During the pandemic, we managed to reach a level of competitiveness that we have never had in the last decade, and this makes it possible to open new routes that previously might not be financially sustainable”, says Jerome Cadier, CEO of LATAM Brazil. “The Brazilian passenger needs more options to fly”, he concludes.

With the new wave of investment by LATAM in Brazil, the company will increase the number of airports served in the country by almost 30% compared to 2019, going from 44 to 56 by the first quarter of 2022. Remembering that, with the inaugurations already confirmed from Comandatuba, Jericoacoara, Juazeiro do Norte, Petrolina and Vitória da Conquista, 49 national destinations will already be reached by the end of 2021.

In all, the investments are allowing LATAM to inaugurate 33 new routes between January and March 2022, mainly from its hubs in Guarulhos and Brasília, and from “focus cities” such as Curitiba and Fortaleza. Currently, the company operates 101 routes in Brazil and, by March 2022, it will have 134.





LATAM’s increments ensure more options for Brazilian passengers because they include new routes not yet operated by any airline in the country and/or eventually only by one company. Not to mention the generation of direct and indirect jobs that the company will foster. By the end of 2021, LATAM Brasil will admit about 2,000 people, including crew, airport agents and maintenance staff.

Soon, the company will announce more details about the operation, the beginning of sales and the opening date of each of its 7 new destinations.

Highlights of LATAM’s growth in Brazil

O São Paulo/Guarulhos airport it will be the starting point of LATAM’s direct flights to 5 of the company’s new destinations (President Prudente, Cascavel, Caxias do Sul, Juiz de Fora and Bauru). The airport, it is worth remembering, will also be the departure point for direct flights to another 4 destinations that LATAM will inaugurate this year: Juazeiro do Norte, Jericoacoara, Petrolina and Vitória da Conquista. In all, by the first quarter of 2022, LATAM will directly reach 48 destinations from Guarulhos, surpassing the 35 it operated before the pandemic.

O Recife airport it will be the departure point of LATAM’s direct flight to one of the company’s new destinations (Fernando de Noronha). As already announced, on November 8 this year, LATAM will also inaugurate its operations in Petrolina in Pernambuco, with 5 direct flights per week from São Paulo/Guarulhos.

O Brasilia airport it will be the starting point of LATAM’s direct flight to one of the company’s new destinations (Sinop), and will gain direct flights to another 5 destinations that already exist in the company’s network: Porto Seguro, Uberlândia, Foz do Iguaçu, Navegantes and Palmas. In all, by the first quarter of 2022, LATAM will reach 36 destinations directly from Brasília, surpassing 32 before the pandemic.

O Curitiba airport will gain even more relevance in LATAM’s operations in the South region with direct flights to 7 more destinations that already exist in the company’s air network: Porto Alegre, Belo Horizonte/Confins, Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont, Foz do Iguaçu, Maringá, Londrina and Fortaleza . In all, by the first quarter of 2022, LATAM will reach 10 destinations directly from Curitiba, surpassing the 3 it currently operates.

O Fortaleza airport will gain even more relevance in LATAM’s operation with direct flights to another 8 destinations that already exist in the company’s air network: Curitiba, Vitória, Salvador, Recife, Belo Horizonte/Confins, Maceió, São Luís and Natal. In all, by the first quarter of 2022, LATAM will arrive directly or with a stopover at 17 domestic destinations from Fortaleza, surpassing the 11 before the pandemic.

Until the first quarter of 2022, LATAM will also inaugurate direct flights from Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont to Florianópolis and Goiânia, as well as direct flights from Belo Horizonte/Confins to Curitiba and Vitória.

