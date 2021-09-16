Leaks report in which Facebook admits Instagram harms teenagers | Technology

Unsplash Instagram can harm the mental health of users, especially the younger ones

Facebook knows how harmful Instagram can be to teenagers, but refuses to publicize it. According to documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal, the social network even conducted research on the topic.

The report shows how Instagram and its social comparison engine affect the mental health of users, particularly teenagers. “We’ve made body image problems worse for one in three teenage girls,” says one of the slides from the presentation shown internally on Facebook.

Check out some of the highlights of the survey that circulated internally on Facebook and was obtained by the American newspaper:

A study of teenagers in the US and UK found that more than 40% of those who reported feeling “unattractive” began noticing this after using Instagram;

Research has also shown that Instagram is designed for greater “social comparison” than rivals TikTok and Snapchat, highlighting bodies and lifestyles;

Adolescents reported in the study that they felt “addicted” to Instagram and would like to use it less, but couldn’t;

“Teens blame Instagram for the increased rate of anxiety and depression,” said a 2019 Facebook internal survey, which added that “this reaction was spontaneous and consistent across all groups”;

13% of UK users and 6% of US users who have suicidal thoughts said these impulses are related to Instagram.

Despite circulating this information internally, Facebook has not made it public and tends to deviate from the topic. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, was asked in the US Senate about Instagram’s impact on teenagers and gave vague answers.