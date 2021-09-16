learn how to change the invoice due date through the app

Once the change has been made, it will be possible to change the due date of the invoice again only after 90 days. Understand the details.

fintech Nubank offers all the services that a physical bank branch can provide. Through its application, it is possible to increase the credit limit, cancel accounts and change invoice due date.

Sometimes there is a need to change the invoice payment date due to the customer’s financial unforeseen circumstances. In this way, through Nubank, this process can be carried out easily. The app is very easy to use and intuitive.

Nubank: change invoice due date

To change the invoice maturity through the Nubank application, you will need to follow a few steps:

After accessing your account, click on your name and go to personal settings;

In the next step, go to the Card settings, selecting the “Configure Card” option.

It will open some options in the menu. Just search for “Expiration” and, in the next steps, choose the new desired date. After selecting the date, confirm the process by clicking on “Change” and then on “Confirm”.

It is noteworthy that, once the change is made, it will only be possible to change the due date of the invoice again after 90 days.

About Nubank

Nubank startup was created in 2013 and has already become the fourth most valuable financial institution in Latin America. The company offers several services that make life easier for users, ranging from online shopping, using credit, to accumulating points through each purchase made.

In June 2021, the company already had more than 40 million customers on its list.