‘Leave me alone’ · TV News

Hurt, Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will chase Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) into In Times of the Emperor. After returning from the United States, the doctor will go after her sister when she finds out about her engagement to Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero). The youngest’s reception, however, will not be friendly. “Leave me alone,” she will shout on the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The serial by authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão will have a passage in time of eight years from the next Monday’s chapter (20) . Pilar will emerge as the first doctor in Brazil after a season of studies in the United States.

Back in Rio de Janeiro, Samuel’s ex-fiancée (Michel Gomes) will be invited by Tonico to be the godmother of his wedding with Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont). The midwife too will despair, run after Dolores and be harassed.

The young woman will remember that she was promised as a child to be a villain and will blame Pilar. “Do you know when they arranged my marriage? The day you left Tonico at the altar. I am the payment for your slight,” Daphne Bozaski’s character will fire.

Teresa Cristina’s friend (Leticia Sabatella) will feel remorse. “I can’t bear to see you unhappy because of me. Let’s be together, as we wanted,” the doctor will claim. “As I wanted. You didn’t think twice before leaving me alone”, Dolores counters.

Pilar will argue in her defense: “Either she ran away or married Tonico! I had no other way out.” However, the sister will not accept the excuse: “I was a fool thinking that you would come back for me one day. Instead, you went abroad.”

Samuel’s ex will promise that she will do the impossible for the youngest to get rid of her marriage to Dom Pedro 2º’s rival (Selton Mello). But she will chase Pilar away: “I won’t let you fool me again! Leave me alone. Keep doing what you’ve done all your life: forget I exist.”

Tonic rejects Pillar

Devastated by Dolores’s fate, Pilar will decide to go after Tonico, who will also own a newspaper and publish false information about the doctor. The young woman will then propose to marry him in her sister’s place.

To the surprise of Gabriela Medvedovski’s character, the rogue will reject the request. “But you said you’d rather die than marry me,” the villain will joke, without hiding his satisfaction with the turnaround. “Forget everything I said, what I did,” the girl will say. The demagogue will say it’s too late for her to back down.

I really want you to suffer more than a convict knowing that your little sister will be in my hand for the rest of her life. Eating the bread the devil kneaded, because of your fault.

Angry at the refusal of Colonel Ambrósio’s son (Roberto Bomfim), Pilar will scream: “You worm! This marriage won’t happen because I won’t let it, I swear. Even if I have to send you to the fifth of hell, son of a dog”.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

