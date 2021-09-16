LG Announces Line of 8K TVs Up to 325 Inch | TVs

LG announced, on Tuesday (14), its new line of Direct View LED TVs, which allows the user to create a home theater with huge screens. The models promise to stand out for images with vibrant colors, high contrast and well-defined brightness. Among the options advertised by the brand with sizes from 81″, the one that draws the most attention is Extreme Home Cinema, which has 325 inches in size.

Although LG has not yet officially announced how much Direct View LED TVs will cost, the specialized site TechRadar points out that the models may have suggested prices from US$ 70 thousand, reaching up to US$ 1.7 million, which is equivalent to around R$ 8.9 million in the direct conversion of the current dollar quotation.

The screens are made up of LED diodes with pixel densities that can vary between 0.9mm, 1.2mm, 1.5mm, 1.8mm and 2.5mm. In addition, TVs with smaller sizes form their images with as little as 2 million LEDs, while the larger versions can reach up to 33 million, thus surpassing its rival The Wall, from Samsung. LG’s new models feature versions with 2K, 4K and 8K resolution.

The line features TVs in conventional 16:9 format in their most varied sizes. However, users can opt for a differentiated viewing experience in the 32:9 format called by LG as Dual2K and Dual4K UltraStretch. Different aspect ratio screens can be a good option for those who want to transmit different contents simultaneously, common in commercial and business environments.

To control TVs, LG has included in its models the LG Controller with webOS, a controller that promises to offer users additional features and system controls for the device. The device is quad-core and has 3.6 GB of storage for content and installing apps that can be used on TV. The manufacturer also secured a redesigned remote control that lets you control the display brightness, picture modes and other system settings.

As they are TVs with a large size, the models also gained a new protective case for their transport. The cases have the shape of reinforced boxes used in flights and are customized so that the electronic device is delivered without damage. In addition, the warranty period for new models is five years.

