LG launches line of giant TVs with screens up to 325 inches

LG presented this Tuesday (14) its new line of giant TVs aimed at the luxury market. One of the models announced is 325 inches, a size previously reserved for customers in the corporate segment.

Entitled Direct View LED Extreme Home Cinema (DVLED), the gigantic TV series consists of screens that start at 81 inches and can be customized, bringing a more immersive experience. They will be sold in 2K, 4K and 8K resolutions.

The 325-inch TV is the flagship of the new lineup.Source: LG/Disclosure

According to the South Korean brand, DVLED TVs rely on millions of LED diodes to form such large screens. The initial configuration starts with 2 million LEDs, but it is possible to reach up to 33 million, offering a very high resolution to ensure the best picture quality in home cinema.

The devices will be sold to order only.Source: LG/Disclosure

The models have a standard aspect ratio of 16:9, but the manufacturer can change it to 32:9 format in the more advanced versions, if the customer wants. In this last option, the simultaneous viewing of multiple contents is one of the attractions.

prepare the pocket

The new gigantic TVs come with a quad-core processor and run the webOS operating system, supporting streaming apps and intelligent functions. Another highlight is the remote control, which allows you to configure image modes, brightness and also manage content display.

Regarding prices, the company did not provide details. But according to the TechRadar, the simplest models cost US$ 70 thousand, equivalent to R$ 366 thousand in direct conversion, based on the daily rate. LG’s 325-inch TV, on the other hand, can cost US$1.7 million (R$8.9 million).

There are also the costs of air transport, in a special case, and installation of DVLED LG TVs, estimated by the publication at around US$ 30 thousand (R$ 157,000). Services include a five-year warranty and two yearly maintenance.