Lil Nas X wore Fate-inspired armor at the Met Gala 2021 and broke the internet

Last Monday (13) the Met Gala 2021, a benefit event promoted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, whose main highlight is the looks used by celebrities. This year, the theme of the event was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, and one of the most talked about costumes was by the rapper Lil Nas X.

Wearing an all-gold armor, the internet was quick to compare the rapper’s look to the iconic Gold Armors of The Knights of the Zodiac. However, through your Twitter, Lil Nas X revealed that the inspiration came from another anime: Fate, specifically the character Gilgamesh.

Created by Type-Moon, the series Fate has several games, animes, mangas and light novels, which usually accompany the wars for the Holy Grail, a sacred artifact capable of granting any wish.

You can watch anime from Fate/Zero, Fate/stay night, Prisma Fate/kaleid liner and Fate/Grand Order through Crunchyroll.

By accessing the site via this link, you get 14 days of free premium on a new subscription.

Also check: