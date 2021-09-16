Line-up: Luan works on the field, and Corinthians trains quartet for Sunday | corinthians

Corinthians has everything to cast its quartet of reinforcements together for the first time on Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), against América-MG, at Neo Química Arena, for the 21st round of the Brasileirão.

This Thursday, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Róger Guedes, who have already made their debut for Timão, went into the field for the work of coach Sylvinho and his commission. Willian, who is due to make his first game over the weekend, also participated normally.

Renato Augusto was out of the last game, the 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO, because of muscle pain. With him back, a possible Corinthians has Cássio, Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Willian; Roger Guedes and Jo.

Midfielder Adson, recovering from an injury to his left knee, performed work at Lab R9 with physiotherapist Luciano Rosa, who is about to leave the club.

Luan, who embezzled the team against Atlético-GO due to pain in his adductor, trained separately on the field with the help of physical trainer Flávio de Oliveira.

On Thursday, the athletes performed a coordination and traction work commanded by the physical preparation team. Afterwards, Sylvinho organized an exercise of marking pressure and passing in a reduced field. There was also tactical training on a reduced field and, finally, defensive dead balls.

Timão goes back to training on Friday afternoon.

