Lira defends “fair” pricing policy and that Petrobras share wealth “with the people” | Policy

The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), reiterated the charges to Petrobras regarding the fuel price policy and said that the explanations given by the president of the company, Joaquim Silva and Luna , to deputies on Tuesday were not satisfactory.

“We are very concerned about the country’s energy situation,” said Lira, while participating in a live event at Necton Investimentos. According to the president of the Chamber, the economy “is growing, [com] everybody excited”, and the energy policy could harm the country.

On Tuesday, the president of Petrobras was at the Chamber to speak with deputies about the increase in fuel prices. Lira, however, said that information is lacking and said that “the policy” of the oil company to face the energy crisis is not clear.

“We need to know where the fuel price problem is,” said the congressman. “I didn’t find the Petrobras president’s explanations satisfactory.”

Lira said that Petrobras needs to implement a “fair” pricing policy, which “shares the wealth it amass with the people”. The deputy also stated that more “thermal power plants and refineries could be working”.

Lira said again that the solution to resolve the impasse on the payment of court orders will come from the Legislative. Lira, however, said that the processing of the PEC of the precatoria in the special commission could take a long time if there is no agreement in Congress.

The congressman stated that the quickest decision to solve the problem would be through an understanding of the Legislative with the Judiciary, with the mediation of the National Council of Justice. “But that was not possible,” he said.

Lira affirmed that there is an attempt to make the PEC of the precatório processed more quickly in the Chamber, but he pondered that, if there is no agreement, it will have to follow the normal rite, of debate during ten sessions. The special committee has 10 to 40 sessions to vote on the proposal.

The volume of court orders that must be paid by the government in 2022 reached BRL 89.9 billion, an increase of almost BRL 40 billion compared to this year, which would prevent the creation of Auxílio Brasil, a new version of Bolsa Família and bet of President Jair Bolsonaro to push for his re-election. The PEC would allow the payment of court orders in installments and limit the amounts paid per year.

He said that there will be no default in the payment of precatório. And he reinforced that the solution to the problem does not foresee “breaking” the spending ceiling. “We are dealing responsibly to resolve this issue within the spending ceiling.”

When talking about Auxílio Brasil, Lira said that the government still needs to define the budget for the program and where the resources will come from. The congressman affirmed that this discussion should “funnel between October and November” and also said that it is “important” for the government to say the source of funds by October 31, so that it does not affect the budget schedule for next year. “We don’t like surprises, miraculous inventions because in six months, a year they will charge a price”, he said.