Lira says that Petrobras needs to provide adequate information on fuel prices and shares fall up to 3%, but ease

SAO PAULO – The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Thursday (16) that the explanations on fuel prices in the plenary of the House this week by the president of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), Joaquim Silva and Luna were not satisfactory and argued that the state company should provide more adequate information on the subject.

In a live broadcast carried out by Necton Investimentos, Lira said that he does not advocate price fixing, but rather that Petrobras share with the Brazilian population some of the wealth it obtains.

After Lira’s speech, even at the beginning of the trading session, PETR3 shares dropped 2.71%, while PETR4 papers dropped 3.11%. At 11:55 am (Brasilia time), the drop was smaller, 2.22%, to R$26.37 for ON shares, and 2.32%, to R$25.72, for PN assets.

The CEO of Petrobras spoke last Tuesday (14) at a hearing at the Chamber.

Silva e Luna said during the hearing that not all changes in fuel prices are directly related to the actions of the state-owned company. “When there is a fluctuation in prices, it does not mean that Petrobras had any action on the price”, he pointed out.

According to Bradesco BBI, the CEO of Petrobras was very firm in his answers and emphasized that, after several years of financial recovery, the company was ready to repay society through dividends.

“He also highlighted that Petrobras pays around R$20 billion in annual dividends to the government (in line with our estimate) and also around R$540 billion in royalties, and that the government must know what to do with these resources. . The CEO also highlighted that fuel parity is an important pillar for the company to continue investing in platforms and avoid production declines. Overall, we believe that the CEO was very clear about the path ahead of the company”, highlighted BBI.

Lira, it should be noted, had criticized the company’s management in a message published on Twitter after the House confirmed that the president of the company would attend a hearing at the House on Tuesday to talk about fuel prices.

“Everything is expensive: gasoline, diesel, cooking gas. What does Petrobras have to do with this? (…) The plenary becomes the General Committee to question the weight of the company’s prices in the pockets of all of us. Petrobras must be remembered: Brazilians are its shareholders”, wrote the president of the Chamber, which was understood by investors as a sign of disposition for possible interventions.

Petrobras: after “scare” with Lira, the CEO’s speeches showed clarity about the state’s direction, analysts point out

Lira’s position followed attacks made on Petrobras’ pricing policy in the face of high inflation. Following statements by the president of the Chamber, Petrobras’ ADR in New York fell more than 2% in Monday’s extended session, closing at a low of 1.16%. On Wednesday, the day was one of gains for the company’s shares.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

