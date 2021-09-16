LIVE: with fans at Scarpelli, Figueirense x Juventus play for Copa SC

Figueirense welcomes Juventus at 20:00 this Wednesday, 15, in the first match with the public in Florianópolis since March 2020. The match valid for the Copa Santa Catarina, will have the Alvinegra fans as one of the protagonists tonight, after the State government release 30% of stadium capacity.

Thus, the CBN Diário team will open the journey at 7 pm straight from Orlando Scarpelli Stadium. On the other hand, the squad of Figueirense will be a novelty, as coach Jorginho has an important game on Saturday for Serie C against Botafogo-SP. In addition, on Thursday, the aspiring team faces Corinthians, in São Paulo.

Santa Catarina Cup

The Copa Santa Catarina will be played by eight clubs in a single round. The top four advance to the semifinals. The champion guarantees a spot in the Copa do Brasil 2022.

In fact, Figueirense won the title of the competition twice, in 1990 and 1996. The current champion is Joinville. In addition to Figueira and JEC, the teams from Avaí, Criciúma, Caçadorense, Hercílio Luz, Juventus and Marcílio Dias will compete in Copinha this year.

Arbitration

The referee is referee Charly Wendy Straub Deretti, who will have the support of assistants Eder Alexandre and Gizeli Casaril. The fourth referee will be Ricardo José Martins Zuri, delegate Vayran da Silva Rosa and special delegate Weliton Brasil Ribeiro.

The CBN Diário team is scheduled:

Narration: Salles Junior

Comments: Roberto Alves and Rodrigo Faraco

Articles: Leandro Lessa

Duty: Hector Machado

