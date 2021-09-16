Liverpool beat Milan 3-2 in a game with two comebacks at Anfield

In a real game, Liverpool won the Milan 3-2, this Wednesday, in Anfield, for the 1st round of group B (the “of death) of the UEFA Champions League.

The match was exciting, with the Reds leaving ahead, but taking a turn in two minutes from the Italians at the end of the 1st time. In the complementary stage, however, the English sought triumph.

Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Henderson (in a great goal) scored for Liverpool, while Rebic and Brahím Diaz scored for the Rossoneri.

Despite the apparent balance on the scoreboard, the Reds they were far superior during most of the duel, especially in the first 30 minutes of each stage.

Proof of this are the final numbers of the game: 61% possession of the ball and 23 endings (8 right) for the hosts, against 39% and 7 kicks (4 certain) for visitors.

Salah celebrates after scoring for Liverpool over Milan EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Championship status

With the result, Liverpool have 3 points and take the lead in group B, while Milan go to the bottom.

In the other afternoon game, Madrid’s athletic and Harbor tied for 0 to 0 and are in the middle of the table.

The guy: Henderson

Match after match, he continues to show his technical and mental capacity.

In a game in which Liverpool were vastly superior, he helped a lot with attacking transitions and possession.

No wonder the Reds they finished with 63% possession in the match, against only 37% by Milan.

The England midfielder was also presented with Liverpool’s winning goal.

At the 24th time of the 2nd time, Henderson hit a first time “tape” from outside the area, and swelled the red-black nets.

It was bad: Bennacer

The good Milan midfielder had an unhappy journey this Wednesday at Anfield.

Lost in marking, he “did not find” anyone from Liverpool, especially in the 1st half, and even made a penalty when he put his hand on the ball.

Lucky for him, goalkeeper Maignan saved Salah’s charge.

In the 2nd half, his performance continued to fall, and he was replaced by Tonali.

upcoming games

Liverpool return to the field on Saturday, against the Crystal Palace, at 11 am (Brasilia), by the Premier League.

On Sunday, Milan play a derby against youth, at 3:45 pm, by the Italian Championship.





Datasheet

Liverpool 3 x 2 Milan

GOALS: Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold [9′], salah [48′] and Henderson [69′] Milan: Rebic [42′] and Brahim Diaz [44′]

LIVERPOOL: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Joe Gómez and Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson (Milner) and Keita (Thiago Alcântara); Salah (Oxlade-Chamberlain), Diogo Jota (Curtis Jonas) and Origi (Mané) Technician: Jürgen Klopp

MILAN: Mainna; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori and Theo Hernández; Kessié, Bennacer (Tonali) and Brahim Díaz; Saelemaekers (Florenzi), Rafael Leão (Giroud) and Rebic (Daniel Maldini) Technician: Stefano Pioli