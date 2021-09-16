Living in a hotel, Messi is looking for a house to live in France; playmaker and family can live on property worth R$296 million

On the professional side, everything settled: Messi was signed by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), debuted with the new team shirt and went with his family to France. On the personal side, not so much: the Argentine player has not yet found that place to call his own. In the meantime, he has been living with the luxury hotel family in Paris. The star’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo is on a mission to find a new home for her, her husband and three children: Thiago, Matero and Ciro.

The task has not been so easy. According to the French newspaper “RMC Sport”, Antonela liked a residence in the Neuilly region. The owner, however, increased the property’s rental price by 10,000 Euros (R$61,700) when he found out who would be the potential tenant. Which left Antonela disappointed. The search for Messi’s wife then continued. He liked properties that are close to his children’s school.

As highlighted by the French publication, some of the houses (or mansions) caught Antonela’s attention in three cities: Chatou (2 properties), Bougival (2 properties), and Le Vésinet (6 properties). In common, she always mentions what she does not give up on having in her future residence: indoor swimming pool, gym, rooms for the children, park with protected parking, garden and air conditioning.

Messi and his wife, Antonela Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Antonela visits the properties, but does not hit the hammer before returning to visit with her husband. The “RMC Sport” also reported that she visited a palace in the city of Vésinet (78), which is just 15 minutes from the PSG training centre. The property’s value is estimated at 48 million Euros (approximately R$296 million). The French newspaper gave details on what the property offers: “a castle classified as a historical monument, with its 30 rooms, 2,000 square meters of family space, a caretaker’s villa, servants’ quarters, garages, a cinema and the famous swimming pool so desired interior. All inspired by the famous Petit Trianon of Versailles”. Antonela, however, has not yet given an answer about the property.