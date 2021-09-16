Liziane laments facial matching result: “Monstrous”

Liziane Gutierrez revealed at dawn this Thursday (16) in A Fazenda 2021 that she did not like the result of the facial harmonization performed on her face in 2018. In a conversation at headquarters with Aline Mineiro, she gave details of the procedure three years ago. “I was monstrous,” he lamented.

According to the model, her facial harmonization had an excess of products, which would have caused a strong reaction in her body. “I did the harmonization in 2018 and had the rejection. I cut my entire mouth. There is a medical report that I use in the process,” he explained.

“Like this… I don’t know how much you can put, the person who is undergoing the procedure has to know. When it started to cause problems, they said it’s allergy, allergy, allergy and I was monstrous. It was horrible.” Liziane

It wasn’t long before Liziane traveled to the United States and began to feel a kind of tingling in her face, with great swelling. During medical care, someone leaked photos of her face, generating great engagement from the TMZ website.

Liziane’s drama

“My face was deformed. There were articles about it in the United States, it’s like I was a sub of the celebrity there. I had a monstrous face at the doctor and I don’t know if it was the nurse or a patient, but my monstrous face ended up in the media.” Liziane

The case did not stop there. His doctor was scared when the case grew to high proportions and called him in fear of causing a problem. “I tried to be fair to him. He told Gretchen, who is a friend of hers, to tell me that it was an allergy. I was dealing with it as an allergy until the doctors in the United States said it was excess and I started the removal process. It hurt absurdly,” he recalled.

According to her, only the use of corticoids relieved the pain. “I started to go into a trance so I wouldn’t eat so I wouldn’t get fat because of the steroids. When I stopped taking it, my face swelled up. Then it went away, I did business and returned to normal.”