Lo Santos joins Corinthians Under-23 team for Thursday playoff

The Corinthians Under-23 has an important game next Thursday and they already know they will have a reinforcement. That’s because defender Léo Santos was assigned by the professional team to the Aspiring team.

The information was released by GloboEsporte.com. The athlete had been staying out of the main cast games, as shown by the My Timon, after performing a doping test that indicated the presence of a prohibited substance, but having his case inconclusive after the retest.

Temporarily removed from the games by Corinthians, the defender continued training with the squad, but was passed over by Lucas Belezi, from the Under-20, in the list of related to face Atlético-GO when the team could not count on Gil.

Léo Santos now joins Guilherme Vicentini and Thiaguinho as players who have recently played for the professional who will be on the field for the Under-23 team. The team faces Figueirense, at 15h, and needs the victory to stay alive in the competition.

Two rounds remain to the end of the second phase of the Brazilian Aspirants and Corinthians is third in the group with four points. In front are Ceará with ten points, and Grêmio, with five. Only the first two qualify.

