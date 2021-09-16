Loaned by Corinthians, Sornoza scores a goal la futsal; watch

Last Monday, midfielder Sornoza, loaned by Corinthians to Independiente Del Valle, scored a goal à la futsal in the team’s victory against Universidad Católica, by 3-1, in the Ecuadorian championship.

The player opened the scoring after making a good play inside the opponent’s area and gave a dry dribble to the opponent’s goalkeeper. Then, with the goal open, Sornoza pushed to the back of the net – see goal below. It is worth noting that the good performance of the player is of interest to Corinthians.

In an interview with Sports Gazette, President Duilio Monteiro Alves said he trusts the potential of loaned players to profit from sales in the transfer window. And midfielder Sornoza is one of the athletes on the list. The athlete has a purchase price set at 5 million dollars (approximately R$ 26 million at the current price) for 100% of the pass.

“I’m happy for the recognition, but very pleased for the victory of our team, where we added three more points in the championship and kept the lead. Regarding the goal, the play was well constructed, I was happy to score the goal that started our triumph “, said the midfielder after the victory.

With the triumph, Independiente del Valle team remained in the lead of the Ecuadorian championship with 19 points added so far. There are six wins and one draw in seven matches played so far. Sornoza scored a goal and provided two assists in the competition.

Check out the goal scored by Sornoza

